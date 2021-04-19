“Oh my God, you all got me! I am amazingly surprised,” Bryan told co-hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. He was in Los Angeles, where he had just finished taping an episode of “American Idol.” (While the virus precluded him from recording a previously scheduled performance for the ACMs, he recovered in time to return to his gig as a judge on “Idol.”) He thanked his record label and his family and promised fans that live shows will be back soon. “We’ve missed touring, and we’ve missed being on the road with everybody that makes me an entertainer.”

The awards were otherwise scattered: Maren Morris picked up two prizes, for female artist of the year as well as song of the year for her smash “The Bones,” while Carly Pearce’s No. 1 duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” earned single and music event of the year. Old Dominion and Dan + Shay won group and duo of the year, respectively. Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” landed album of the year, Kane Brown earned his first ACM award for his “Worldwide Beautiful” video, and 2020’s co-reigning entertainer of the year, Thomas Rhett, was awarded male artist of the year.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Here were the best and worst moments from the three-hour show, which — because of pandemic protocols — was filmed mostly without an audience, had multiple prerecorded performances and took place across various venues in Nashville. A complete list of winners and nominees is below.

BEST

Maren Morris’s wins

Morris has plenty of experience accepting prizes at Nashville trophy shows over the last several years, and her speeches are generally a highlight. When she won female artist of the year, she spent most of her time addressing her fellow nominees (Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini), noting they had all been laughing together during the commercial breaks. “Even in a year where no one’s gotten to play shows, I’ve heard some of the best music out of all of you this past year. So thank you so much for inspiring me,” she said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She also became emotional when she talked about winning song of the year for “The Bones,” which she wrote for her husband, Ryan Hurd. But given that it’s about staying strong through a hard time, it recently took on a new meaning for many listeners. “I feel like this song has revealed so many new things to me that I didn’t know were possible the day I wrote it,” Morris said, on the verge of tears. “This has just been a hell of a year. And hopefully country music and maybe even this song brought you and your family and friends some peace.”

Morris capped off the night with a steamy performance (well, steamy for a country awards show) with Hurd, crooning their new duet, “Chasing After You.”

Brad Paisley’s surprise for Jimmie Allen

Right before Jimmie Allen (winner of new male artist of the year) launched into his Brad Paisley duet “Freedom Was a Highway,” Paisley appeared on-screen in a car, looking mischievous. He explained that Allen thought he was out of town and couldn’t make the performance. “I’m going to surprise him,” Paisley announced.

Sure enough, as Allen was in the middle of the track on the Bluebird Cafe stage, Paisley appeared from nowhere with a guitar and joined in. Allen looked genuinely shocked, but pulled it together pretty quickly, considering.

Chris Stapleton’s devastating song, accompanied by Miranda Lambert

Don’t even think about listening to Stapleton’s “Maggie’s Song” unless you want to wind up in tears. Stapleton has said he had trouble recording this heartbreaking ode to his beloved late dog because he kept crying. We cannot blame him.

Miranda Lambert joined Stapleton for backup vocals on the ballad, her third appearance of the night. She opened the show with a fringe-tastic performance of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King, and “In His Arms” with her collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. People magazine reported that Lambert replaced Stapleton’s regular backup vocalist, his wife, Morgane, because she had a “prior doula commitment.” This was not further explained.

Ashley McBryde’s performance

When is country radio going to actually play Ashley McBryde? Unclear, even though she’s uniformly championed by the industry. Her fiery rendition of the vengeful “Martha Divine” (one of several outdoor ACM performances) only served as more proof that she should be one of the format’s stars.

Mickey Guyton’s triumphant night

During their monologue, Urban noted that this night was a pretty big deal for Guyton. It’s true — after years of being sidelined by the industry, in the past 14 months she has had two game-changing songs, her first Grammy nomination, and a major hosting gig. (Plus she gave birth to her first child this year.) Guyton was quite comfortable onstage bantering with Urban, and then gave one of the show’s most powerful performances with her new ballad, “Hold On.”

“I wrote this next song as a prayer,” she said. “When faced with pain and uncertainty, I hope it inspires you to hold on.”

Dierks Bentley’s dose of bluegrass with War and Treaty

The Station Inn, a beloved venue in Nashville, is also known as “ground zero for bluegrass music,” as Dierks Bentley put it. Bentley, along with Americana/folk duo War and Treaty, delivered a rollicking version of U2′s “Pride (In the Name of Love).” In 2010, Bentley also included the tune on his bluegrass album, and it’s clear he’s still a fan.

Blake Shelton returned with ‘Austin’

“Austin,” one of Shelton’s first defining hits, turns 20 this year, and “The Voice” star returned to perform in honor of the anniversary. Is it one of the best story songs in country music? We’ll let you decide. (The answer is yes.)

A (brief) acknowledgment of the state of the world

It’s no secret that country music likes to avoid discussing current events. The Country Music Association Awards were the perfect example of this last fall, when it held the show in a room with 100 people, most of whom were not wearing masks, and barely brought up the fact that there was a pandemic. The optics alone caused backlash.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the ACMs ran through its safety protocols upfront, as Urban and Guyton pointed out that the only audience was at the Grand Ole Opry, and it was a select number of health-care workers who were vaccinated, masked and socially distanced. All the stars wore masks as well, only removing them to perform or give acceptance speeches.

In addition, producers alluded to the fact that country music is in the middle of a significant racial reckoning. While the genre has a long way to go, it was one of the most diverse country award show lineups in a long time. (Before the telecast, producers pointed out that four Black artists were nominated, a record.) “Just a reminder, as you’ve seen on this stage presented tonight, country music is a huge, big family where everyone is welcome,” Urban said.

WORST

Dan + Shay’s technical difficulties

Pulling off an awards show during a pandemic is no easy feat — unfortunately, there was one big technical malfunction. As Dan + Shay performed “Glad You Exist” from the Bluebird Cafe, the audio and video were clearly several seconds apart. While it was easily explained (which the duo did on Twitter), plenty of social media users jumped in to accuse them of lip-syncing. So not great! But they won duo of the year shortly after, which was a solid distraction.

Kenny Chesney’s performance suddenly became the In Memoriam segment

On one hand, it makes sense that Chesney’s new ballad, “Knowing You,” could serve as the show’s In Memoriam. But it was odd to mash the two together — out of nowhere, during his performance, names and photos of country music’s recently deceased started scrolling across the screen. The list was so long and tragic this year (Charley Pride, Mac Davis, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, KT Oslin, Hal Ketchum and many more) that it could have served as its own segment. The abrupt transition was even more jarring than seeing Chesney, whose wardrobe staple is a cutoff shirt and jeans, wearing a sensible polo and dress pants.

The lack of women in the entertainer-of-the-year category

In an era when there was no touring, “entertainer of the year” can mean anything. Plenty of country music’s female stars put out new songs and had success this past year, yet again, they still didn’t have enough support from voters for the show’s biggest category.

Winners and nominees

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan — winner

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris — winner

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett — winner

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — winner

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion — winner

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett — winner

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen — winner

Travis Denning

Hardy

Story continues below advertisement

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Born Here Live Here Die Here,” Luke Bryan

“Mixtape Vol. 1,” Kane Brown

“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

Advertisement

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton — winner

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — winner

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert (written by Lambert, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)

“The Bones,” Maren Morris (written by Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz) — winner

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde (written by McBryde, Nicolette Hayford and Shane McAnally)

Story continues below advertisement

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion (written by Matt Ramsey, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett and Shane McAnally)

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton (written by Stapleton and Mike Henderson)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Advertisement

“Worldwide Beautiful” Kane Brown — winner

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban

“Does to Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — winner

“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

“One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson

“One Too Many,” Keith Urban and Pink