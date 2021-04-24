Can you blame them? The entire spectacle during the remote Emmy Awards was so bizarre that it could have only happened sometime after March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended everything in our lives. That included an entire year of award shows which, admittedly, are pretty far down on most people’s list of priorities. Yet, they persisted. They may have been delayed for months and forced to go virtual, but that was not going to stop celebrity trophy ceremonies.

And sometimes, like Youssef’s moment above, they included surreal, darkly hilarious situations that managed to capture the absurdities of the past 13 months.

So really, we have no idea what to expect from the 2021 Academy Awards, airing Sunday night on ABC. Last year’s ceremony narrowly escaped the start of worldwide lockdowns last winter, and now, Hollywood’s most prestigious night will take its turn as a “pandemic era” award show. Producers have said the telecast will be shot like a movie, and encouraged stars to attend in person rather than on Zoom. (They emphasized they will be strictly following all safety protocols, of course.)

Award show ratings have tanked across the board this year, but given that the Oscars are sometimes the only one that viewers watch, there will still be millions tuning in. As someone who has watched nearly every single award show over the past year, here’s my advice for actually enjoying the program — even though it’s doubtful there will be anything as amazing as the hazmat suit trophy.

Lean into the absurdity

Look, things are going to get weird. There was a small fire within the first 15 minutes of the Emmys. (It started as a bit, but then a slightly panicked Jennifer Aniston could not put out the flames with an extinguisher.) In the closing moments at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Black Eyed Peas wore pants with glowing crotches as they belted out “I Gotta Feeling,” with lyrics encouraging everyone to “party every day.” (Not something anyone should do in a pandemic.)

The best thing to do? Just accept the absurdity. No, we don’t know why Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Bill Camp showed up on Zoom in his car when his category was announced. No idea why the Golden Globes was such a technical disaster, to the point that Daniel Kaluuya started yelling “You did me dirty!” after they accidentally muted his acceptance speech. Zero clue how Dan + Shay’s audio was so botched at the Academy of Country Music Awards that social media users assumed they were lip syncing. But just breathe through the cringe and take comfort in knowing that sometimes, celebrities really are just like us — really awkward.

Watch with two screens

Even if you despise Facebook, Twitter and the rest, I highly encourage you to break out a second screen experience for the Oscars. Otherwise, you might miss the small moments that make the show fun, such as Viola Davis’s incredible blink-and-you-missed-it reaction when she won best actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Luckily, the GIF flew around social media in moments.

It’s also helpful for any outrage: No, you weren’t the only one who noticed that the Grammys boasted that the iconic Selena Quintanilla-Pérez would be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and then tuned in to find that they simply showed her picture on-screen. Quite a few fans lit up Twitter in anger about that lacking “tribute.”

Enjoy a new facet of celebrities

Many nominees this year accepted their prizes via Zoom. At worst, it was like being in a work meeting. At best, it taught you fun new facts about their lives. At the Golden Globes, we found out that Jeff Daniels has a room with far too many doors, Kate Hudson likes to gather with a large amount of family members and Jodie Foster’s dog is a fan of making cameos on television. At the People’s Choice Awards, Renée Zellweger showed off her Texas Longhorns pride while wearing a hat in a tribute video for Jennifer Lopez.

Although the Oscars won’t be as reliant on Zoom, it has led to some heartwarming moments, such as when the entire field of supporting actor nominees looked visibly thrilled at the SAG Awards when Yuh-jung Youn of “Minari” won the prize.

Look forward to the visuals stealing the show

One silver lining of virtual telecasts is that many musical performances are prerecorded (that will also be the case at the Oscars for the best original song nominees, airing during the pre-show), and as a result, they can be much more entertaining. Megan Thee Stallion went with an elaborate “Mad Max: Fury Road”-themed setup for a medley at the BET Awards. During the Latin Grammys, Bad Bunny stayed in San Juan but wowed the audience with a motorcycle-filled performance.

The fashion is also something to look forward to: On one hand, Harry Styles’s feather boas at the Grammys and Lizzo’s “vote” dress at the Billboard Music Awards and Lady Gaga’s wild mask collection at the VMAs sparked lots of conversation. On the opposite end of the spectrum, so did Jason Sudeikis’s tie-dye hoodie and John Boyega’s “tracking bottom” sweatpants at the Globes.

Keep your expectations low