Does anyone need reminding that the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday will be the weirdest ever? Or the most lackluster? We get it: No one’s seen the movies. These Oscars are going to tank. Next!

Honestly, was anyone expecting rabid excitement after a year of pandemic, when theaters shuttered across America, studios postponed their blockbusters and prestige pictures, and viewers hibernated on their couches with hot chocolate bombs and “Gilmore Girls” reruns?

This year’s Oscars underscore a supreme irony that has yet to fully play out: If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that visual storytelling is more essential than ever. The question, when we emerge in 2021 or early 2022, is whether we’ll still know what movies are, or what they mean.

If anything, it’s a minor miracle that there were movies to celebrate in 2020 — and early 2021, which is the extended eligibility deadline from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Indeed, this year’s eight best-picture nominees may not have been massive crowd-pleasers — taken together, they grossed less than $40 million. But they reflect vitality, ingenuity and admirable ambition from emerging talents, whether in the form of Chloe Zhao’s sweeping contemporary western, “Nomadland,” and Shaka King’s sleek, politically resonant urban thriller, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” or sharply observant small-canvas dramas like Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman.”