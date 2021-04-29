Van Stone created the artwork for her third-year illustration class taught this semester by Tomer Hanuka at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Hanuka had asked his students to create moving-past-the-pandemic works in the style of a New Yorker magazine cover — and was so impressed with the finished pieces that he shared some of them last week on Twitter.
Soon, the virtual world was as moved by the students’ art as Hanuka was. Within a few days, the first tweet in the viral thread of 17 works attracted more than 130,000 likes and more than 30,000 retweets. Nearly 60,000 liked Dou Hong’s poignant image of two figures on a park bench: One is of a woman, the other an outline filled with names of covid victims. As the Twitter account Boony Boon put it: “What’s incredible about seeing these as a collective is that you see the complexity” of covid’s effect — “some are hopeful, some ruminate on our place in the environment, some focus on the Lynchian-ness of it all, and some are heartbreaking. They are personal, yet utterly universal.”
Hanuka, a veteran illustrator who has contributed covers to the New Yorker, was shocked by the public response: “It’s a strange feeling, seeing it expand, numbers running up in leaps — it’s out of control.”
He had merely sought to give the student artworks some exposure beyond the classroom. But his timing couldn’t have been better: As millions of Americans are vaccinated daily amid cultural debates over evolving social and medical protocol, the art reflects the year we’re emerging from — and where we hope soon to be.
With the semester almost done, Hanuka said he gave his students the faux-cover assignment because he was “looking to send them off in a positive state of mind.” The entire term has been taught virtually, and his students have adapted well even though “much of teaching is just human communication, and part of that is missing.”
The assignment was to analyze the storytelling mechanisms within “classic” New Yorker covers and create original ideas using some of that visual vocabulary. “It’s about observing a seemingly mundane detail that, by the way it’s presented, illuminates a bigger story,” says Hanuka, an SVA alumnus who recently moved back to New York from Tel Aviv. His actual New Yorker covers that illustrate his point include last year’s “Blown Away” and “A Chorus of Thanks.”
For the three-week project, students moved from rough sketches to tighter drawings to final art. By the time they completed the assignment, Hanuka says “the sheer power of the ideas the students came up with, and the variety of perspectives, all somehow created a rounded and accessible visual essay.”
Zoe Stengel, from Long Island, was initially reluctant to create another covid-related work after the past year, but “having us focus on the today and tomorrow made it worth the effort.” Her image depicts a swarm of cyclists racing down Seventh Avenue — “an almost daily event that apparently isn’t as well-known as I had thought,” she says, noting: “I still don’t know what they ride for.”
Amy Young, who’s originally from Vancouver, British Columbia, created a powerful cover showing a family around the table — with one deceased relative rendered in a spectral lavender tint. Existing alongside the buoyant hope of vaccination, she says, is the “grief, sorrow and perhaps even bitterness experienced by those whose loved ones have already passed away. I wanted to show that duality of emotions in my cover, and how they can find co-existence in a family.”
Penny Xiaoyi Peng, who’s originally from Beijing, rendered a translucent elevator containing social distancing stickers: “I dream of a future where people don’t have to follow the signs, [which] will gradually fade as time passes, but keep reminding people to cherish their connections with each other.”
And Katrina Catacutan, from Baltimore, drew a reunion with her significant other, in a home brimming with her collection of pandemic plants that evolved to include “propagating cacti” and various vegetables.
Once their works were posted on Twitter, the students were stunned by the impassioned response. “It really showed me just how powerful art is, in the way it can connect countless people from across the world over one shared feeling or image,” says Jane McIlvaine of New York, who depicted a cat watching its formerly locked-down owner exit their home. “Especially after a pandemic that severed that connection for so many people.”
As for their teacher, he is not only wowed by the outcome, but also by how his young artists have persevered academically during the pandemic. Some of them hold day jobs, and some have been cut off from their families for a year. Yet, Hanuka says, “They had the emotional bandwidth to gather for four hours a week — and that’s just my class — to discuss color choices and compositions with all the gravity and focus these topics demand.
“They were asked to find logic in the chaos — to make sense of it, by way of beauty. They practiced their craft rigorously and showed up. And they delivered.”
