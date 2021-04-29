This week’s follow-on contest -- Week 1434, the grandfoals -- tends not to have so much duplication, because so many of the horses are puns in themselves, and so they can be played on in more ways. Also, if history is a guide, there will be far fewer entries than for the foals -- 30 to 50 percent fewer. So there’s every reason to waste even more time this week -- perhaps while you’re watching TV’s 90-minute buildup to the 2-minute Kentucky Derby. Be sure to root for “our” horses -- 14 horses out of the 20 scheduled to run on Saturday were on our list, and I think all of them got at least one foal today.