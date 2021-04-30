“Returnal” is focused around Selene, an astronaut who crashes on a planet called Atropos and discovers her own corpse. (Later, in what I imagine is meant to be a homage to the film “Solaris,” she discovers a replica of her house on the alien world.) Over six large areas — biomes — players learn about her, and the planet that seems to doom those who visit, to cycles of violence. Procedurally generated environments bring about changes to the environment with each new play cycle. Alas, getting to the first boss was enough to convince me that I didn’t want anything more to do with “Returnal” in its current state. This is lamentable because I appreciate certain aspects of its design like its superb audio design, responsive controls and the haptic feedback that makes moving through the game an unusually tactile experience. But I deplore others, specifically the game’s risk-reward systems, which are unbalanced. If the difficulty level is rejiggered in later updates, I might give it another go.