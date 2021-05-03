“I work in television news, which is a totally different animal. I’m used to talking to one camera,” he said. “Here, you had, I think, four cameras — one swoops in from the side, you talk to that one at the end of one commercial, and then swoops to another one you have to talk to after a commercial, and then the contestants are over on the other side. The thing that I was most surprised about was just how fast-paced it is.”