Several SNL mainstays were vocal about how much they hated working with Steven Seagal in 1991. “He just wasn’t funny, and he was very critical of the cast and writing staff,” Tim Meadows told Tom Shales and James Andrew Miller in their SNL tome “Live From New York.” “He didn’t realize that you can’t tell somebody they’re stupid on Wednesday and expect them to continue writing for you on Saturday.” David Spade confirmed this on Rob Lowe’s podcast last year, and said Seagal clashed with the writers on sketches. “He was too cool and he had his image. He couldn’t be relatable,” Spade said.