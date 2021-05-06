And they’re here, just in time for Style Invitational Week 1435! More than 40 cicada nymphs from Brood X were seen on May 4 hanging on branches near the D.C. suburb of Tysons, Va., according to cicada expert Gene Kritsky in an article by WJLA.com. After waiting patiently (or, who knows, impatiently) underground for the past 17 years as wingless nymphs, literally BILLIONS of the white insectoid babies will, in the next few days, work their way 18 inches up and out of the soil; climb onto the nearest thing; hang out a few days as their exoskeletons (shell) harden; molt out of it as brown adult, winged, red-eyed, NOISY (only the males) two-inch-long insects; then spend their remaining few weeks of their teenage lives mating and laying eggs in the trees. Eventually those eggs will hatch, fall to the ground, bury themselves ... and if we have a Style Invitational in 2038 ...