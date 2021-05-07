As Bechdel’s avatar shifts while pursuing fitness, she examines what she might be running from, and what she might be trying to transcend. And as the action moves to modern day, she challenges her own views. “One trend of the book is about the self and the other — the tension that we feel with others — and my belief, at least the belief I’m trying to talk myself into it, is that people really are profoundly interconnected,” Bechdel says. “If I really believe that, that means I’m profoundly interconnected with anti-vaxxers and Trumpers. This is my challenge: How do I stop making them into others and see some kind of commonality with them?”