The eight-episode “Jupiter’s Legacy” is based on the Image Comics series of the same name that Millar created with veteran comic book artist Frank Quitely in 2013. The plot is as Shakespearean as it is superheroic. It features a team of heroes, led by the Superman-esque Utopian (played by Josh Duhamel), who were endowed with superpowers almost a century ago after a visit to an island not on any map. There is conflict between those heroes, who feel a responsibility to use their powers for good, and their superpowered children, some of whom want to do anything but be their parents. And there are old sibling rivalries, as the Utopian doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with his telepathic brother Brainwave (Ben Daniels), frequently disagreeing on how they should impact the world and what lines can’t be crossed.