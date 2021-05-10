We got her the script. She actually was in Africa at the time and said she wanted to meet me. She got off the plane, totally jet-lagged after 22 hours on a plane, and we met. It’s one thing that the talent is so great, but I was looking for more than that in meeting her. I was looking to find her heart, just her without the makeup and without that white dress she wore all the time. Who is she? We talk about it, and she was moving her grandmother — Tiffany was moving her into her house to take care of her because she had dementia. And that’s what happens in this movie.