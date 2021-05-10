NBC’s decision arrives after a tumultuous few months for the HFPA, the subject of a Los Angeles Times investigation in February that revealed the group of 87 international journalists didn’t have a single Black member — adding weight to criticism that the Globes had snubbed several worthy projects by Black artists, such as “I May Destroy You.” The Los Angeles Times also described a widespread culture of schmoozing, noting that more than 30 HFPA members were flown to France and treated to luxury hotel stays by Paramount Network, financier of surprise nominee “Emily in Paris” (eventually distributed by Netflix).