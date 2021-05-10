HFPA representatives haven’t yet responded to The Post’s request for comment.
NBC’s decision arrives after a tumultuous few months for the HFPA, the subject of a Los Angeles Times investigation in February that revealed the group of 87 international journalists didn’t have a single Black member — adding weight to criticism that the Globes had snubbed several worthy projects by Black artists, such as “I May Destroy You.” The Los Angeles Times also described a widespread culture of schmoozing, noting that more than 30 HFPA members were flown to France and treated to luxury hotel stays by Paramount Network, financier of surprise nominee “Emily in Paris” (eventually distributed by Netflix).
In addition to widespread public outrage — including industry figures such as Ava DuVernay, who called for “balanced access and consideration” ahead of the February ceremony — more than 100 Hollywood publicity firms threatened to boycott HFPA events if there wasn’t “transformational change.” The L.A. Times reported that HFPA leadership responded to an independent audit last week by recommending reforms including: adding 20 new members, with a focus on recruiting Black people; implementing term limits for officers and directors; and prohibiting members from accepting promotional gifts.
Members overwhelmingly supported the proposals in a Thursday vote.
Still, criticism followed. Tina Tchen, president and chief executive of Time’s Up, said in a statement that the reforms — which were backed by NBCUniversal and Dick Clark Productions — “ensure that the current membership of the HFPA will remain in the majority and that the next Golden Globe Awards will be decided with the same fundamental problems that have existed for years.”
“Even more striking is the complete silence from the HFPA about reforms to the deeply-troubled nominations and awards process,” Tchen continued in the statement. “This includes the absence of any commitment to ensure that the Golden Globe awards and categories are free from discriminatory criteria, that the practice of unprofessional, exclusive news conferences will end, or that voting members will perform the basic function of watching the nominated projects.”
The publicity firms expressed concerns about the projected timeline for reform, given the looming 2022 season, and said they would “continue to refrain from any HFPA sanctioned events.”
Industry giants including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia — the parent company of HBO, which tends to do well at the Globes — have also said they would stop engaging with the HFPA until more substantial reforms were implemented. In a letter signed by executives and shared with members of the media Monday, WarnerMedia zeroed in on a lack of diversity in the nominations process and a history of offensive questions made at HFPA conferences and events.
“For far too long, demands for perks, special favors and unprofessional requests have been made to our teams and to others across the industry,” WarnerMedia’s letter stated. “We regret that as an industry, we have complained, but largely tolerated this behavior until now.”
Numerous actors have recently called out the HFPA as well, including Ellen Pompeo, who wrote an open letter to the HFPA; Mark Ruffalo, who said he “cannot feel proud or happy” about having received a Globe this year; and Scarlett Johansson, who revealed she has refused to participate in HFPA conferences for years after facing questions “that bordered on sexual harassment.”
Deadline reported Monday afternoon that Tom Cruise had sent his three Globe trophies (for “Jerry Maguire,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Magnolia”) back to the HFPA in protest.
