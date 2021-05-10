In his attempt to rescue his daughter, Ethan travels to an ornate gothic castle, a smaller private residence that takes on the dimensions of one big escape room, a waterfront area, a zombie stronghold and a factory where zombies are fused with mechanical weapons. The first three quarters of the game play out like a classic survival horror game in which ammo is scarce — but not so scarce on the Standard difficulty level as to be grating. The last bit of the game is more all-out action mechs, hordes of enemies and loads of ammo. And although I liked the tempo changes, the last two boss fights feel like they could easily have been used in another game. They are extravagant but not horrifying.