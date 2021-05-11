Still have questions? You’re not alone. A quick scan of recent reports and social media posts indicates that some ticket buyers are confused by the lack of location and were likely expecting a ticket to “Immersive Van Gogh” — which advertises exhibitions in more than a dozen U.S. cities, some already open. (The two exhibits will directly compete in at least four markets, including New York and Dallas.) Mario Iacampo, producer and artistic director of “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” told The Washington Post that the to-be-announced venues for his events are due in part to using physical spaces that are in transition because of the pandemic, and in part the result of a marketing strategy designed to keep customers engaged.