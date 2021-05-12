“It almost impacted the show,” she said of the controversy. “It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season.”
Rumors of DeGeneres’s off-camera personality differing from the kindness she preached on television have long circulated in Hollywood, as addressed in her December 2018 interview with the New York Times titled “Ellen DeGeneres Is Not as Nice as You Think.” The host’s reputation began to take hits soon afterward, beginning with her efforts to rehabilitate Kevin Hart’s image in January 2019 — after he stepped down as Oscars host due to outrage over his past homophobic comments — and continuing that fall as she defended her friendship with former president George W. Bush.
Early in the pandemic, DeGeneres compared social distancing to “being in jail” during a segment taped in her luxurious living room, fueling further criticism. Additional rumors about DeGeneres’s character had circulated on social media around that time as well, building to the first BuzzFeed report, published in July, that detailed “day-to-day toxicity” on the set of “Ellen.”
Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation into “Ellen” and fired three of its top producers — which DeGeneres addressed on the Season 18 premiere, aired in September. Though she strayed from sharing specific details, she noted that “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility.”
The show, which over time amassed dozens of Daytime Emmys and became a reliable ratings hit, reportedly lost more than a million viewers since the September episode.
