With the help of a free man named Royal (William Jackson Harper of “The Good Place” fame), Cora eventually lands in Indiana, where she becomes part of a thriving Black community. Valentine Farm is another world for Cora, a place where children are allowed to be children, and work on the farm’s vineyard is a collective effort that reaps rewards for everyone who lives there. But there is tension here, too, between some of the formerly enslaved Black people who founded the farm community and Cora, who is considered a fugitive in the eyes of the law. The debate spawns dueling sermons from two of Valentine’s founders about the future of Black people in America. With the heartland as a backdrop, the series takes on a wistfully patriotic tone.