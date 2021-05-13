“If it was why I was quitting, I would not have come back this year,” she said, echoing her response to a similar question from a Hollywood Reporter interview published Wednesday. “It was devastating. I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy.”
In July, BuzzFeed published two articles detailing allegations against executive producers and senior managers on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” including sexual misconduct and harassment in addition to “day-to-day toxicity.” While the allegations did not involve DeGeneres directly, one employee stated that she “really needs to take more responsibility” for the workplace culture. The host agreed with this sentiment in the Season 18 opener, aired in September, when she addressed Warner Bros. Television’s internal investigation and acknowledged her “position of privilege and power.” (As a result of the investigation, three of the show’s top producers were fired.)
DeGeneres maintained that she had been unaware of the incidents outlined in the reporting, which she described to Guthrie as “too orchestrated, too coordinated … for four months straight.” She said her guests — of which she has had more than 2,400 — often refer to the show as a “happy” environment, and added that she couldn’t have been aware of what each of her 200-plus employees experienced “unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night.”
“My therapist is like, very few people go through such huge public humiliation twice in a lifetime,” DeGeneres continued. “She’s making me aware that I’m supposed to experience this for a bigger reason. How can I be an example for strength and perseverance and power if I give up and run away? It really is one of the reasons I came back. I worked really hard on myself.”
She added of those criticizing her character, “And I also have to say, if nobody else is saying it — it was interesting because I am a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic.”
Over its 18 seasons, “Ellen” has aired more than 3,000 episodes and amassed 64 Daytime Emmys. The host has received honors including the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2012 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. She told Guthrie that making the talk show has been among the greatest experiences of her life, but noted that “I’m not bulletproof.”
“I’m extremely sensitive to the point of, it’s not healthy how sensitive I am,” DeGeneres said. “When something is coming back at me that I know is not true, I guess I could take one or two of those shots — but four months in a row took a toll on me.”
Later Thursday, “Ellen” will air a conversation between DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey about the show ending in 2022.
