DeGeneres maintained that she had been unaware of the incidents outlined in the reporting, which she described to Guthrie as “too orchestrated, too coordinated … for four months straight.” She said her guests — of which she has had more than 2,400 — often refer to the show as a “happy” environment, and added that she couldn’t have been aware of what each of her 200-plus employees experienced “unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night.”