That essentially described Affleck and Lopez around 2001. Affleck had transformed from Oscar-winning screenwriting wunderkind for “Good Will Hunting” to dashing leading man in “Armageddon” and “Pearl Harbor,” while Lopez was the beauty at the top of her game as a pop star and actress in films from “Selena” to “The Wedding Planner.” (When the latter was released, Lopez made history as the first star in the country to have the No. 1 film and album at the same time.) Both had made headlines for buzzy relationships before: Affleck had dated Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lopez had become a tabloid favorite thanks to her romance with Diddy.