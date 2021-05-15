“The Woman in the Window” was published in January 2018, to much excitement. It debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and was compared to the smash “Gone Girl,” Gillian Flynn’s twisted thriller turned box-office hit. A year later, the New Yorker published a long investigation into its author, book editor Dan Mallory, who wrote under the pen name A.J. Finn. The piece reported Mallory fabricated many stories over the years, including lying about having cancer and that his mother died of the disease. After the article published, Mallory admitted that both those stories were untrue, and said he had “severe bipolar II disorder” which resulted in “crushing depressions, delusional thoughts, morbid obsessions and memory problems.”