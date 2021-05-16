The episode meandered to sillier territory with host Keegan-Michael Key, who said he used to sneak downstairs to watch SNL as a child growing up in Detroit. He sang his monologue, at one point joking about being mistaken for Jordan Peele, the other half of the sketch series “Key & Peele.” His characters included a super-senior co-anchoring a high school prom’s red carpet coverage; a parody of Michael Jordan appearing in the “Last Dance” miniseries; and a security guard who beats up cantankerous puppets Statler and Waldorf when they won’t keep quiet during “The Muppet Show.”