Composer and saxophonist John Lurie shares his perspectives on life as he hones his watercolor technique in this unscripted series, which may remind you of his cult-favorite ’90s series “Fishing With John.” Conventional guidance says you should not fall asleep with the TV on, but if you happen to like using the tube to lull yourself to sweet slumber, why not turn to a critically acclaimed series that will impart wisdom as you get your beauty rest? (Streams on HBO Max)