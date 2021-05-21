With the help of Sonny’s ex-partner, Marty MacChicken, a gun-loving agitator with keen intuition who plays the straight man to the sad-sack and dryly comedic Sonny, the Chicken Police delve into Clawville’s demimonde. The case takes them to the workplaces of informants, a high-end brothel, the office of a shady medical professional and the home of the city’s most notorious gangster. Chicken Police is studded with a few basic minigames that task players with things like tracing the knots of a rope to make a quick escape or plucking off targets at a shooting range. These distractions amount to little more than filler. The real amusement simply comes from chatting up the menagerie of anthropomorphic animals who are generally some combination of jaded, guarded and broken, with a touch of don’t-give-a-damn. Flipping through the screenshots I took of the game, I laughed again when I saw Mullen, an old beaver who runs the city’s most venerable newsstand, verbally jab Marty with the compliment: “Anyway, you look good. You’re in good shape. You look more like a turkey than a rooster, if you ask me.”