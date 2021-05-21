Like Latifah, who starred alongside Washington in the 1999 thriller “The Bone Collector,” Chase has a connection to the Oscar-winning actor: She used to run Washington’s production company (how’s that for Hollywood degrees of separation?). Chase recalls Latifah reaching out to her predecessor to let him know she was taking on the role. But beyond that, Chase and her fellow producers — including creators Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller — set out to introduce a very different version of McCall, “a Black woman, who is strong and fierce, but who is also vulnerable.”