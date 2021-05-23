Thompson, of course, is the show’s longest-running cast member. McKinnon joined the show in 2012 and has since won two Emmys for her work — including a standout impression of Hillary Clinton — on the sketch comedy show. McKinnon was rather vague when asked, in a Variety interview earlier this year, how long she planned to remain on the series. “Umm, gosh, it’s April,” the magazine quoted her as saying. “It’s early, and I really love working there, and I really love everyone who works there, so we will see.”