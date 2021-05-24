Then, the key move: When the final four — Beckham, Spence, Kinstler and Casey Bishop — had to perform a song that would be released as a single, Beckham was the only contestant who wrote the song himself. The lyrics on the track, titled “23,” were very personal. (“Now I’m 23 and therе ain’t nobody who can drink like me/Soon I’ll be 24, and thе Lord knows that I can’t drink no more.”) Beckham spoke throughout the season about getting sober after hitting “rock bottom” last year and crashing his car while driving drunk, which led to a DUI charge shortly before his “Idol” audition.