Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, described Clarkson’s show in a statement as “one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication.”
“Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds,” Wilson continued.
NBCUniversal stated that Clarkson’s show will be “paired” with DeGeneres’s throughout the latter’s final season. “Ellen” earned reliable ratings and amassed dozens of Daytime Emmys over 18 seasons and more than 3,000 episodes, though viewership reportedly dipped this past season after the show was accused last year of being a toxic workplace. DeGeneres denied that the allegations figured into her decision to leave — instead attributing it to a desire to challenge herself more — but stated in an interview on the “Today” show that the media coverage had felt “misogynistic” and “orchestrated.”
It isn’t unusual for a daytime talk show to be canceled after a handful of seasons, a few exceptions being those led by DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Rachael Ray. While speaking to The Washington Post’s Emily Yahr shortly after her show’s debut, Clarkson said she’d been unaware of the uphill ratings battle before taking it on, but that her focus remained elsewhere, anyway.
“I love what I do, and it’s going to work sometimes and it’s not going to work sometimes,” Clarkson said, later adding: “It’s like being on tour: There are going to be shows where I feel like a magical unicorn, and everything went so well and my voice was feeling flawless. Then there’s gonna be shows that aren’t. And it doesn’t make you a good or bad performer, or even inconsistent. It just makes you human.”
