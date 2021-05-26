Even on a television program where celebrity coaches gush relentlessly over their singers, this was quite a statement — especially coming from Shelton, who has notably lost his enthusiasm for the idea that the reality singing competition could actually transform contestants into music stars. But Shelton has been adamant all season that Anthony, the 19-year-old R&B phenom from Philadelphia, is different.
“You have delivered every time you stand on this stage. I’ve never had more people asking me about an artist on my team,” Shelton said. “You could be the first superstar that we launch off the show.”
Anthony took the first step toward that achievement Tuesday, when he was named the champion of Season 20, winning over Victor Solomon, Rachel Mac, Jordan Matthew Young and runner-up Kenzie Wheeler. “The Voice” winner earns $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group, but even more importantly, they receive the exposure that comes with singing for millions of viewers every week on one of the country’s most-watched shows.
Still, it’s no secret “The Voice” has struggled to launch singers to fame. Winners and contestants frequently run into roadblocks when they try to release music, and the majority fail to capitalize on their momentum after the show. Shelton and his former fellow coach, Adam Levine, have publicly slammed the record labels for their lack of support. “One of the most frustrating things for me, as a coach on this show year after year, is they win this record deal from Universal, and so many times the ball’s been dropped,” Shelton vented last year.
While Shelton has made the “superstar” prediction about his team members before, Anthony may have the best chance of anyone. If the name sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because he got his start as a tween YouTube sensation. Around age 12, his family posted videos of him on singing tracks, including Bruno Mars’s “When I Was Your Man” and Lorde’s “Royals,” and his stellar vocals caught the attention of music executives and concert promoters. Millions of views later, he was on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” explaining that his parents realized he could sing at age 4 when they heard him crooning the jingle from a Folgers coffee commercial.
At 14, he signed a record deal with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, and landed more high-profile gigs. He impressed the President Barack Obama and wife Michelle at the 2014 White House Easter Egg Roll when he belted out the national anthem. (“The first thing that the president said was, ‘Cam, your voice is phenomenal,’ ” Anthony recalled during a “Voice” interview.) And in 2018, he won Fox’s reboot of “Showtime at the Apollo.”
Yet as Anthony explained on “The Voice,” after all his early success, things took a turn and started “not necessarily going great.” So he turned to the NBC singing show to try to “re-create” himself after his career stalled.
“My situation is quite unique. I started out very young … and then I got stuck,” he explained during one episode. “I feel extremely blessed to start over, basically, on ‘The Voice.’ ”
No other contestant this season came close to matching Anthony’s combination of vocal skill and charisma onstage, honed from years of high-pressure gigs. He could tackle songs from any artist, such as Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” and Hozier’s “Take Me to Church.” The coaches were beside themselves nearly every time he stepped onstage — particularly John Legend, who was blocked by Nick Jonas from lobbying for Anthony to be on his team, thanks to the show’s most frustrating twist.
“Cam, the principal emotion I felt during this was deep-seated hatred toward Nick Jonas for depriving me of the opportunity of working with you,” Legend maybe-joked, after Anthony wowed them with “Feeling Good,” the same tune Legend performed at President Biden’s inauguration concert. “What I loved about your performance was I heard things I was jealous of that you did that I would have never thought to do. ... I think you have the ability to be a true artist beyond this show.”
The praise continued in the semifinals episode, where Anthony stunned everyone with a version of Boyz II Men’s cover of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” starting a cappella before being joined by a quiet piano.
“People usually steer clear of a song like that, because to not only nail those runs but to do your own kind of thing on it as well? That was brilliant,” coach Kelly Clarkson said. “You keep upping your game, Cam. You’re incredible.”
Shelton agreed. “To stand up here on a stage without any instrument, anything backing you up, anything to hide behind, just you and your voice on NBC live national television — that takes a lot of nerve, and that was beautiful,” he said. “I’m going to double down. This guy is a superstar. He is 19 years old, America. This young man is going to go far, very far in this business.”
If “The Voice” doesn’t bring the stardom that Shelton hopes for, Anthony may be a game-changer in other ways. While viewers occasionally complain about contestants who had previous success in the music business, saying they have unfair advantages over amateur singers, those comments have quieted. Anthony proved that the show is still a space for talented singers who deserve as many chances as possible to make it in the extremely competitive industry.
“You being on this show, giving us the chance to be a part of your journey, I think it’s changed the show forever. And we’ve been needing that,” Shelton said. “So I want to say thank you for being here, man. Thank you.”
Read more: