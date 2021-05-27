Here’s what you should keep in mind if you’re considering a trip back to the movies.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What do experts say about the risk?
- What kind of safety protocols are theaters taking?
- Should I bring my children to a movie theater?
- What movies are coming out that I might actually want to see?
- I’m still not ready. Do I have to go to the theater to see these films?
- What about concessions?
What do experts say about the risk?
In terms of indoor activities, if you are vaccinated or if social distance and masking measures are in place, going to a movie theater is a “surprisingly benign activity,” says Christopher Sulmonte, project administrator for the Biocontainment Unit at Johns Hopkins Medicine. “You’re sitting and staring at a distance from other people, you aren’t facing each other, you’re not heavy breathing — which potentially produces even more particles — or jumping all around the place,” he says, adding that the fact that you aren’t moving around and potentially getting closer to others also decreases risk.
Of course, if you are not vaccinated, no public activity — particularly one indoors — is without risk. The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a mask (make sure it is one that is comfortable for a few hours) and social distancing. As capacity restrictions are lifted, Sulmonte says the risk factor will increase for those who remain unvaccinated.
Before going, Sulmonte stresses the importance of checking local community spread (which will account for variants that spread more rapidly), checking vaccination rates in the surrounding area and assessing your own personal risk factors. Since Sulmonte regularly comes into contact with immunocompromised patients, for whom the vaccine might not be as effective, he is abstaining from visiting the movie theaters to err on the side of caution. “I’m very happy right now with the streaming options at the moment,” he says. “My version of a movie theater is having my big dog sitting on top of me.”
What kind of safety protocols are theaters taking?
With the new CDC guidelines, social distancing and masking policies now vary by theater chain. AMC and Cinemark are continuing to require all guests to wear masks, except when consuming snacks or drinks. AMC is offering masks for $1 on-site. Regal has updated their mask policy and will ask vaccinated patrons to wear masks only where local or state mandates require it.
Capacity restrictions will also vary in accordance with local regulations, which are also changing rapidly. (Theater capacity requirements by state can be found at the bottom of this page.) In many cases, when you reserve tickets online, the system will automatically block off seats on either side of you.
At many theaters, employees are required to regularly wash their hands, and employee temperatures will be checked upon arrival. Theaters will be disinfected between movies, with a focus on high-touch areas such as doors, handles, armrests and seat buttons.
Recent studies suggest that you are not as likely to contract the coronavirus through surfaces such as seat rests or handrails as you are from airborne particles. “We’ve seen what we call direct contact is a more likely method of transmission than what we call indirect contact, which is someone coughing on a surface, someone touching that surface and then touching their mucous membranes,” Sulmonte says.
Should I bring my children to a movie theater?
Because many children may not receive the vaccine until next year, it is important to remember that they will remain vulnerable to infection even as much of the world reopens. Sulmonte recommends taking into account the risk to the child and their close contacts before going to the theater. You should also consider what mitigation measures are possible — not all children will be able to keep their mask for a few hours, as a movie would require.
While serious complications from covid-19 are more rare in children, certain health conditions such as asthma and obesity can increase risk, and children can still pass on the virus to unvaccinated adults.
What movies are coming out that I might actually want to see?
The Post’s Michael O’Sullivan gave 4 stars to “A Quiet Place Part II,” which opens May 28, describing it as “a lean, nearly flab- and gristle-free piece of sci-fi steak.” Coming to theaters in June: the musical/drama “In the Heights,” based off the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical about a bodega owner in New York (June 11), and “F9,” the latest entry in the Fast & Furious Saga (June 25).
July brings the highly anticipated Marvel movie “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson (July 9). August will see the release of a new “Suicide Squad” movie (Aug. 6); “Free Guy,” which follows a man trapped in a video game that is going offline; and the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson as the legendary singer (August 13).
I’m still not ready. Do I have to go to the theater to see these films?
Not necessarily. In ordinary times, you would typically have to wait three months between a movie’s theatrical release and watching that movie at home, but during the pandemic, the release window has shrunk and in many cases been eliminated entirely. In December, Warner Bros. struck a deal with HBO to release all movies simultaneously in theaters and on HBO streaming through 2021. Likewise, Disney and Marvel movies are typically available in theaters and on Disney Plus, and Searchlight movies, too, will usually appear on Hulu at the same time as their theater release.
Of the big upcoming movies, “Cruella” and “Black Widow” (Disney Plus Premier Access), “In the Heights” and “Suicide Squad” (HBO Max) will be available simultaneously on streaming services and in theaters.
What about concessions?
Many theaters are offering a reduced concession menu in an effort to shorten lines and reduce wait times. Some are also closing alternating registers and decreasing employees behind the counter to encourage social distancing. In some parts of the U.S., theaters are not offering concessions in compliance with local requirements that individuals remain masked for the duration of the movie.
Sulmonte encourages moviegoers to keep sanitizer with you, especially if you are going to consume food with your hands in the theater. But if social distancing is practiced, consuming food or beverages in the theater should not substantially increase the risk of infection. However, if you are unvaccinated and the theater’s capacity has returned to normal, Sulmonte advises refraining from eating or drinking in the theater.
How else has the moviegoing experience changed?
Ticketing: While it is possible to buy tickets on-site, theaters strongly prefer customers to buy tickets online in advance. You can do so online or through Regal, AMC and Cinemark smartphone apps. As with concessions, for any on-site transactions, payment with a credit card is encouraged. In some cases, theaters will accept only card transactions.
Seating: Seating protocol varies based on theater. At some theaters, when you purchase your seat(s), the system will automatically create a buffer between you and other parties. Some theaters do not require seat reservations and encourage social distancing with signage.
Refunds: If you feel uncomfortable when you get to the theater, AMC notes on its website that you can ask for a refund. Other chains like Regal and Cinemark make clear that anyone with covid-19-related symptoms or recent exposure can also request a refund.
