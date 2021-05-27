Though they numbered barely half of the Part 1 “foal” contest four weeks earlier, the 2,126 valid entries (plus 200-some headline ideas, etc.) from 211 entrants once again made it among the most popular Invite contests of the year, at least for the “breeders.” And thanks again to the skills of Selfless Sorter Jonathan Hardis, I was able to enjoy the wit of the entries without being overwhelmed by them, as I used to be in the early years. (Since neither Jonathan nor I see the entrants’ names until I make my choices and then look them up, Jonathan’s free to send his own entries — which got him a blot of ink this time around.)