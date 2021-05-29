Ta-Nehisi Coates’s last issue of Black Panther was published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, wrapping up a job that he debuted in 2016, at a time of awakening in the industry. Gone were the days of publishers being able to pat themselves on the back for creations such as the Puerto Rican/African American Spider-Man, Miles Morales, while not having someone who looked like Morales be a part of the creative process. The rise of social media gave voice to diverse corners of comics fandom. They digitally shouted to the rooftops that people of color should be guiding the few pop-culture superhero icons of color. You could pretend to not hear it, but the laws of social media made it impossible for the message not to be seen.