In the finale, viewers finally learned that Ryan’s father, John (Joe Tippett), was the one having a secret affair with Erin and was the father of her baby — yes, John, more than 20 years older than Erin and her first cousin once removed. John came clean to the police and confessed to killing Erin, but there was soon a major twist: Mare discovered that after Ryan found out about his father’s infidelity, he stole a gun and confronted Erin, trying to scare her into ending the affair. When Erin tried to grab the gun away from him, he accidentally shot her. Ryan frantically called his father, who promised him that he would take care of everything and it would be their secret forever.