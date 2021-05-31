The “Peanuts” creator, who died in 2000, “had wanted to draw an adventure strip,” Jean Schulz says during a recent Zoom call, noting that her husband often drew adults, including in his Army sketchbooks from World War II — illustrations that ranged from the grittily realistic to the more humorously rendered. She adds, “He was a firm believer that you have to know how to draw something before you can cartoon it.”