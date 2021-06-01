While John’s murder confession turned out to be false, he had already confessed to at least one disturbing crime — sleeping with Erin, his underage first cousin once removed — and admitted he was the father of her child. Their illegal relationship turned out to be Ryan’s motive in confronting Erin with a gun he didn’t know how to use, accidentally killing her in the process. When Mare finally arrests the babyfaced Ryan, she doesn’t just do so as a police detective. She’s a mother — one who is attempting to confront her unresolved grief over the death of her own son. At the root of her empathy and agony is the knowledge that parents cannot always protect their children.