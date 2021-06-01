In the end, the killer wasn’t the cruel ex-boyfriend or the church deacon with a dubious alibi. And as King (along with many other viewers) had anticipated, it wasn’t Billy Ross (Robbie Tann) — the cousin who seemed primed to confess in the show’s penultimate episode — or Billy’s brother, John (Joe Tippett), who had looked good for the crime during the finale’s first few scenes.
The killer turned out to be Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann), the 13-year-old son of John and Lori (Julianne Nicholson), Mare’s best friend. It was a thrilling if grim twist that upended what we thought we knew about Erin’s death. But it also made a lot of sense. In an earlier episode, Lori had happened upon an emotional, hushed conversation between her husband and son. Ryan had also gotten into a brutal fight at school.
While John’s murder confession turned out to be false, he had already confessed to at least one disturbing crime — sleeping with Erin, his underage first cousin once removed — and admitted he was the father of her child. Their illegal relationship turned out to be Ryan’s motive in confronting Erin with a gun he didn’t know how to use, accidentally killing her in the process. When Mare finally arrests the babyfaced Ryan, she doesn’t just do so as a police detective. She’s a mother — one who is attempting to confront her unresolved grief over the death of her own son. At the root of her empathy and agony is the knowledge that parents cannot always protect their children.
The satisfying finale was notable for being just that: satisfying. The twist was surprising enough to viewers who had invested eight weeks into the show, while still being plausible. Television has had no shortage of mystery thrillers like this show in recent years, but not all of them have been able to balance their whodunits with such meaningful plot or character development.
Think of another recent HBO miniseries, “The Undoing,” which contained its fair share of plot twists but ended with the anticlimactic reveal that the killer was exactly whom we suspected all along. For many viewers, that was a profound disappointment.
You could call it the “Pretty Little Liars” effect. The Freeform series, based on books by Sara Shepard, may not have been the first to sprinkle a plot twist or two per episode — as any “Twin Peaks” fan can attest — but it introduced a frenetic approach to its unraveling mystery that reverberated for better and for worse across TV. Shows including “Scandal” and “True Detective” employed frequent plot twists to great effect — until they didn’t. Even PLL, which aired for seven seasons, went off the rails in its final few seasons.
“Mare of Easttown” is billed as a limited series and thus not expected to be back for a second season, but that could be good news. An unnecessary sophomore installment is arguably where another HBO series (“Big Little Lies,” based on Liane Moriarty’s bestseller) went wrong, superficially overextending its already resolved plot — and compounding some of its biggest character issues in the process.
Freeform hasn’t yet announced a second season for its engrossing new teen drama, “Cruel Summer,” but there’s an argument that it should stand as a taut 10-episode thriller. The mystery at the heart of the Jessica Biel-produced series isn’t about who committed a heinous crime (the kidnapping of a popular small-town girl, in this case), but whether the victim could have been saved earlier by the less-popular classmate she says witnessed her captivity.
“Cruel Summer” deftly uses that setup to examine the lives of Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and her nemesis Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia). Even with all of its intriguing loose threads, the mystery is ultimately secondary to the show’s more relatable plot point: the ways the identities of these young women are unfairly defined by the people around them. In that regard, “Cruel Summer” takes more cues from PLL in its sharp portrayal of teenage girls than its proliferating plot twists. The thrills are grounded in characters who seem real — even when the scenarios they find themselves in don’t.
There are ways to apply the DNA of a show to other scenarios or perspectives for a fresh take — an approach with which Biel is familiar from her work on “The Sinner.” The well-reviewed USA anthology, which has been renewed for a fourth season, has tailored each of its installments to a new, seemingly unlikely murder suspect. The first featured Biel in that role, but the show is as much about Bill Pullman’s Detective Harry Ambrose as it is about the cases he solves.
There’s a time and place, of course, for narratives to become overwrought with plot pretzels. CW’s “Jane the Virgin” was a twist-filled delight that took several cheeky pages from the wildly popular telenovela genre — and refreshingly pushed the boundaries of TV comedy.
Pushing boundaries can be what makes watching these stories so fun, as long as they strike the right balance of over-the-top and entertaining. Netflix has recently seen international success with “Who Killed Sara?,” a Mexican thriller that introduces an ever-multiplying roster of suspects in a crime that initially seemed simple enough to tie up in a handful of episodes. The Spanish-language series has maintained a presence in Netflix’s Top 10 rankings despite serious issues with its plot and character development, which is so undercooked that the answer viewers receive at the end of Season 2 relies on telenovela tropes (faked death, secret siblings, etc.) and little else. But it works if you can ignore the show’s deeper faults (namely, portrayals of gender violence that lack both context and accountability) and lean into the craziness.
The streamer also found a hit in “Behind Her Eyes,” a psychological thriller based on a novel by Sarah Pinborough. The series begins with a questionable affair before veering into the supernatural for a unique, if problematic, ending. Whether they pulled it off successfully or veered into the ridiculous is an answer best left to the viewer: Tolerance for a bonkers plot twist depends largely on your expectations and willingness to blindly suspend your disbelief.
