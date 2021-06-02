With “Good 4 U,” even more ears seemed to perk up. The fiery track earned numerous comparisons to Alanis Morissette and Hayley Williams of the band Paramore, the latter especially reeling in millennials who up until then might only have casually listened to Rodrigo, the 18-year-old star of a Disney Plus series. This is “Misery Business” for a new generation of broken, angry hearts. Maybe it still serves that purpose for those who first sang along with Williams nearly 15 years ago.