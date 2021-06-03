But for Y and W, which are so often used as consonants, we will make a distinction: Those two letters are consonants in the many instances where they’re followed by another vowel in a syllable — “yes” or “want,” for example. And in that case, don’t take them out of the original. But when they’re not used that way — as in the Y in “Mary” or teamed with another vowel, either voiced or silently, as in “pay” or “why” or “few” or “snow,” then add them to your set of vowels to drop — AND don’t add them back in to use as a consonant. (I had to cut my original example of LAYLA to OLD YELA because the Y in YELA is a consonant; I properly dropped the Y in LAYLA, but couldn’t add a consonant back.) It may be a worm-can-opening mistake for me to make this distinction, but it really does reflect the point of the contest. (Hair-tearing to commence in two weeks.)