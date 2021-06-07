Liu said he didn’t think Choi, the sole Korean writer, “did enough to be a champion for those voices.” (Yoon added on Twitter that a Korean woman was hired as a story editor for Season 5 but “never advanced to screen credit.”) Liu, set to appear in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” said he began to pursue work in Los Angeles when it became clear he “could not rely on Kim’s to take my career where it needed to go.” Despite how popular the show became — enough for Netflix to distribute it internationally after its Canadian premiere — Liu wrote that the actors were paid “an absolute horsepoop rate” compared with those on fellow CBC Television sitcom “Schitt’s Creek.”