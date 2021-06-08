“Loki” picks things up at that exact moment, which the most-of-the-time villain thinks is an opportunity for his great getaway but is instead his introduction to the TVA (Time Variance Authority), the MCU’s time cops who monitor all of existence. The TVA knows Loki is not where — and not when — he is supposed to be but decides his brain full of tricks could be useful against other variants threatening the sanctity of an original timeline who are a bigger threat to the natural flow of time than he is. Now all of a sudden Loki is the one joining a superteam to fight a bigger bad guy.