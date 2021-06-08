If you use a superlative in your movie title, it has a certain responsibility to live up to. Whether this 2017 musical starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum achieved this is up for debate — with fervent believers on both sides. Despite middling reviews for the actual film, its music appears to have done a fine job, though, with an Oscar nomination for best original song and a Grammy win for its soundtrack. And only one thing matters anyway: Zendaya. (Streams on Disney Plus)