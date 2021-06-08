“Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” is a conventional, particularly well-balanced adventure game sporting shooting, platforming and puzzle sections. With the generously doled out in-game currency, there are loads of weapons players can buy for Ratchet and Rivet. Aside from your run-of-the-mill laser pistol or rocket launcher there are guns that pop out different types of minions that will attack your enemies for you: One that turns enemies into ice cubes, another that grants you a reflective shield and many more — all of which have big upgrade trees. Switching between weapons is like cycling through different special effects which make the game’s abundantly-detailed environments that much more vibrant. A new game plus feature allows you to carry over your arsenal to a new save file and acquire previously unavailable weapons.