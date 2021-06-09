Wallen started setting the stage for his comeback approximately two months after he posted an apology video and went off the grid. In mid-April, he reemerged with a letter on social media explaining that he would take a break from touring this summer to continue working on himself, but he promised “my story is far from over.” Photos started cropping up on Instagram: Wallen playing golf, working out, and going fishing with country superstar Eric Church. In late May, Wallen performed a surprise set at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar, the same spot where he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct last year. “This is my first time singing in public in a long time,” he told the audience, who went wild.