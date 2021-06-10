Emily Flake, a Brooklyn-based cartoonist, is a keen observer of quirky little social behaviors — including how we are adapting. She recalls an art event she was at this month. “A friend breathed right into my drink and I drank it anyway,” she says. “Nature is truly healing.” Her 2019 book is called “That Was Awkward: The Art and Etiquette of the Awkward Hug,” so it was only natural that she would offer an update through the prism of a pandemic, with her new comic this month for the Nib, “Awkward Hugs: Post-Quarantine Edition.”