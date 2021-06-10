“When I was growing up, I didn’t hear Black women on country radio. I didn’t see Black women performing country music on television. And to this day, only one Black woman has ever made the Top 20 country airplay charts, and that was all the way back in 1969,” Guyton said. “She became one of the first Black country artists to find commercial success, and the very first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry. But all of her accomplishments came in the face of the constant indignities she endured as a Black female country artist. Her name is Linda Martell.”