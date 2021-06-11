My favorite parts of “Subnautica: Below Zero” were those which sparked anxiety. It’s easy to become disoriented exploring the game’s numerous underwater caverns. Finding a longed-for resource and then losing it on account of running out of oxygen before Robin can replenish her tank is the sort of exquisite pain the game offers, and bumping Robin’s head on a ceiling where I expected open water provoked a sharp, fleeting sense of dread. Curiously, the way Below Zero oscillates from long restive stretches between points of interest to short bursts of perilous activity absorbed my attention in ways many more-frenzied popular horror games don’t. Progression in the game on its default Survival mode is built on a series of tiny victories like crafting an item or finding a difficult-to-locate place. With regard to the latter point, I certainly consider Below Zero to be what I call an “Internet game” because so few clues are given to the whereabouts of certain spots. So, unless you have a great deal of patience for combing through terrain for hours, you’ll definitely want to avail yourself of online resources.