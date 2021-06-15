Creator Lisa Hanawalt, who designed and produced “BoJack,” hinted that Netflix had axed “Tuca and Bertie” because it didn’t attract enough viewers on the platform; after sharing some of the praise she received, she tweeted in July 2019 that “none of this makes a difference to an algorithm.” But it mattered to Adult Swim, which picked the show up for another season in May 2020.
Despite this shift, the second season of “Tuca and Bertie” maintains the bizarre charm and relatability of the first. The premiere, which aired Sunday, follows Bertie (Wong) as she searches for a therapist to help her prevent panic attacks brought on, in part, by the trauma of having been sexually assaulted in her youth. Meanwhile, Tuca (Haddish) comes to terms with how she has used her co-dependent friendship with Bertie as a way of avoiding long-term romantic relationships.
It’s heavy stuff for a cartoon about a toucan and songbird, but that balanced tone ranks among the show’s greatest strengths. Dressed in vibrant colors and imbued with a sense of surrealism, “Tuca and Bertie” has more depth to it than one might assume upon first blush. Even bodily humor is handled with care. What other show could take a gag in which Tuca’s untreated “sex bugs” rampage a store and turn it into a story of extending empathy instead of judgment?
Though they clash at times, the love between Tuca and Bertie is unconditional — a hallmark of many television shows exploring female friendship, animated or otherwise. Bertie is uncomfortable but largely keeps to herself about being sexually harassed at work and, at the season’s climax, reveals to Tuca that she was once assaulted by someone she trusted. When Bertie opens up, Tuca never questions why she waited to do so and commends her friend’s bravery for confiding in her.
And though the effervescent and remarkably carefree Tuca serves as a foil to her more reserved friend, the show doesn’t relegate her to playing second fiddle; in Season 2, it delves further into some of the weightier aspects of Tuca’s life, including her sobriety and rocky dating life. The characters balance each other out and, with the addition of Bertie’s loving boyfriend, Speckle (Steven Yeun), present sometimes silly but resonant depictions of metropolitan millennial life.
Of course, that’s millennial life in Bird Town, a city that exists in a universe where a dog can be either a bird’s pet or an anthropomorphic being of similar standing. Tuca and Bertie live in the same apartment building as teenage plants and at one point swing by a strip club where the dancers are tomatoes. Their world defies the logic of ours, down to its warped laws of physics.
But that’s the benefit of an animated series, which can bend reality in a way that better reflects it back to us. The sex bugs situation comments on how society views women’s sexuality and sexual health in the same episode as a plot about workplace anxiety. The Season 2 premiere draws parallels between the draining experiences of dating and looking for a compatible therapist.
“Tuca and Bertie” was described as groundbreaking after its cancellation, in the way that it can feel novel to see such familiar dynamics play out. The validation is comforting, especially with a show that manages to score laughs all the while. Welcome back to these wonderful cartoon birds.
