Though they clash at times, the love between Tuca and Bertie is unconditional — a hallmark of many television shows exploring female friendship, animated or otherwise. Bertie is uncomfortable but largely keeps to herself about being sexually harassed at work and, at the season’s climax, reveals to Tuca that she was once assaulted by someone she trusted. When Bertie opens up, Tuca never questions why she waited to do so and commends her friend’s bravery for confiding in her.