The last few minutes of the episode challenge much of what we think we know. Mallory and Kate watch the “Marsha Bailey Show” leg of Jeanette’s redemption tour, and Mal, naturally, calls Jeanette a creep. Kate concludes that Jeanette may be a creep but that she would be an innocent one. They head out for “a drive” in pure ’90s grunge — via Delia’s, we’re quite sure — and share a few carefree moments in a vacant parking lot. Arms to the wind, they whoop and dance before turning to look each other in the eyes. Kate walks over and kisses Mal, which definitely ranks as one of the less surprising developments in the episode. It’s unclear what it means for their relationship.