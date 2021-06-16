So, where does the show go from here? It was clear as soon as June arrived in Canada that it was unlikely she would be able to quickly move on from the horrors of the past several years, or easily slide back into family life with Luke. The writers have hinted that the next step of her journey may come in the form of revenge, even if Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) warned her that no amount of vengeance will make her feel better. But if that’s what June did to Fred, it’s hard to imagine what she will do to Serena, who was also responsible for her torture.