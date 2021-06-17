In mid-May, Teigen described her former self as an “insecure, attention seeking troll” and stayed off Twitter for about a month — an action spurred by comments from Courtney Stodden, the television personality who at age 16 married the 51-year-old acting coach Doug Hutchinson. Stodden, who uses they/them pronouns, has since divorced Hutchinson and described him as “extremely abusive,” but faced widespread ridicule when the couple wed a decade ago. They recently shared on Instagram — and again in a Daily Beast interview — that Teigen had joined in at the time, tweeting at them to take a “dirt nap” and, per Stodden, telling the teenager in private messages to kill themselves.