After Colbert asked whether she at least understood where the critiques of “In the Heights” came from, Moreno clarified her stance: “Can’t you just wait a while and leave it alone? There’s a lot of people who are Puertorriqueño, who are also from Guatemala, who are dark and who are also fair. We are all colors in Puerto Rico. This is how it is, and it would be so nice if they hadn’t come up with that and left it alone, just for now.”