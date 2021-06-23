Some took Asghari’s comment as an indication that Spears wanted her father removed from his role in her conservatorship permanently, and details that emerged this week seem to confirm as much: Newly obtained court records, according to the New York Times, show that Spears wanted to discuss the possibility of her father’s removal as her conservator as far back as 2014, and in 2016, she expressed to a court investigator that the conservatorship itself had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her” and that the money she was earning as a musician was paying her conservators for supervision she didn’t want.